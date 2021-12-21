Tom Holland Singing 'Hindi Spiderman' Song in Interview Resurfaces After No Way Home

Spiderman: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch has been earning rave reviews and enjoying full houses at theatres ever since it released and fans in India are no exception. A video has now resurfaced which is sure to be a treat for desi fans of the webbed superhero where Holland is seen singing a ‘Hindi’ Spiderman song. Don’t believe us, check this out below:

The original video is from 2017, the year the first Spiderman movie starring Holland came out. Sahil Shah from the East India Comedy spoke to Holland about the film, being an ‘Avenger’ and also the Indian version of our beloved webbed superhero.

Advertisement

Shah goes on to show Holland the Indian comic book version of Spiderman, which was started back in 2004-2005 where the webbed hero wore dhoti and juttis.

However what followed after was hilarious to say the least and well, impressive as well!. Shah played a musical video where he showed Holland a song in Hindi about- wait for it- the Spiderman in a romantic song. And then the duo did the unthinkable, Tom Holland, the official Spiderman actually ended up singing the song..

“Spiderman, Spiderman..tune churaya mera dil ka chain".. (Spiderman, Spiderman, you stole my heart)

Shah breaks down the syllables for him and Holland perfectly sings the lines twice!

As the video ends, we also see a Spiderman and Shah dancing on a terrace to the song.

The video has been revisited by fans over the years for the absolute hilarious way in which Holland reacted and even sang the song.

Advertisement

One fan recently reacted, “Awesome! That dance at the end though!". Another said, “His reaction while watching the video was insane."

“Imagine all the spidermans and their love interests from the movie dancing on this song once," said another fan.

Well, cringe or not, this will be forever etched in the minds of Spidey fans. We do wish even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield knew this excisted. Or maybe they do!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.