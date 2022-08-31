Tomato Pile-up Leads to Chaos at California Highway After Truck Crashes

An interstate highway in Vacaville, California, became a hotspot for car crashes and the reason behind it were tens of thousands of tomatoes. The incident was reported at five in the morning on Monday when a truck carrying tonnes of tomatoes met with an accident. The truck hit two cars and swerved. Due to the impact, the load on the truck shifted to one side and the truck spilled lakhs of tomatoes on the road. The spill covered almost 200ft and covered the pavement for around two feet deep, New York Times reported.

Being the wee hours of the day, drivers could not notice the spillage and drove over it. Due to this being repeated several times, the tomatoes, reported to be more than 1.5 lakh in number, turned into a gooey concoction. The paste that now spread across the road was extremely slippery. Describing the condition, state highway patrol officer, Jason Tyhurst said, “Those tomato skins, man. Once they hit the asphalt, it is like walking on ice."

This slippery sauce-like substance resulted in a pile up on the road. After a car got stuck on the road due to the slippery roadway, it was hit by another vehicle followed by another, and so on. In total, seven cars got involved in the pile up. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. “I am just glad there was not any fatality. Because there easily could have been a fatality," said officer Jason.

Take a look at the update regarding the spillage and the pictures of it, shared by the California Highway Patrol department.

Here’s a video from the interstate which shows the tomatoes spilled on the road.

A similar incident recently occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, where a truck, involved in an accident spilled Alfredo sauce on the highway. Watch:

As per officer Jason, the highway patrol department has seen cases, such as the tomato spillage, before but not on this scale.

