Zomato Had a Saucy Pun to Not Confuse it With Tomato Which Costs Rs 140

As the price of tomatoes skyrocketed in south India following heavy downpour in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, memes ‘inflated’ social media platforms. The price of tomatoes, which usually stays around Rs 20-30/kg during winters, has more than doubled to over Rs 100. The import of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, the largest producer of tomatoes in the country, has come to a standstill and Chennai saw the steepest rise. At Koyambedu market, the main hub of Chennai, people expressed anguish over the price hike of tomatoes which are currently sold for over Rs 150 per kg. Andhra Pradesh saw the prices of the vegetable reach Rs 100/kg. The retail tomato prices have seen a rising trend since the beginning of October and have continued to increase. Interestingly, the top google searches following this phenomenon was on how to make chutney, sambar and rasam sans tomatoes. While the red fruit might be revelling in all the attention now, the similar-sounding food delivery giant Zomato tried to add some spice to the trend by begging people to not mix-up its name with the red fruit. The delivery app took to Twitter to try to clear the air about the Zomato-tomato jumble and wrote, “guys, it’s ‘tomato’ whose prices are rising, please don’t write 1-star reviews for us."

One user agreed to being confused initially about the price rise and said, “I saw the prices are rising and were about to sell Zomato shares but when read it again it was Tomato so stopped myself."

Many users shared hilarious meme as a response to Zomato’s humble ‘plea’.

It was reported that an eatery located in Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district gave biryani packets in exchange for 1kg tomato following the price hike. Meanwhile in Delhi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain ordered a crackdown against tomato hoarders. The minister directed officials of his department to gather information about instances of hoarding and black marketing of tomatoes, and initiate necessary action under the Essential Commodity Act, if needed.

In 2020, farmers in Dharmapuri district had allegedly dumped nearly one tonne of tomatoes on the road saying that they were getting only Re 1 per kg of their produce when the retail price stood at Rs 4 per kg.

