Tonga Devastation After Underwater Volcanic Eruption Revealed By Satellite Images

The massive underwater volcanic eruption rocked the island nation of Tonga on January 14 leaving the tiny Pacific island in a state of devastation. Soon after the volcanic eruption, Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai was hit with tsunami waves. The region was cut off from the world after the loss of most of its communications systems. However, with the help of satellites, images of the aftereffects have emerged. The first images coming out of the island nation offer a glimpse into the extent of damage that occurred in the region. A video shared on Twitter by Pattrn shows how the region looked before and after the volcanic eruption. In the images that captured the state of the island before the eruption, Tonga’s flora and fauna was thriving with greenery while clear blue ocean surrounded the land. However, after the eruption ash covered many regions of Tonga as revealed by the pictures. Aerial photography from the region has also shown how land and trees were coated with ash and other damage inflicted by the huge undersea volcanic eruption.

The island nation is also facing a loss of power, phone lines and Internet connectivity which has made it difficult for aid agencies to assess the extent of injuries, fatalities and damage. According to a report by Nature, the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano was so tremendous that it was heard across the South Pacific, and even in parts of the United States.

A tweet by Director, Strategic Science Initiatives of Planet Dr. Tanya Harrison showed the sequence of images leading up the massive eruption in Tonga and imaged post-eruption. Harrison also informed in her tweet that “Hunga Tonga & Hunga Ha'apai were two separate islands that connected from the growth of the volcano between them seven years ago. They are now disconnected again.”

According to The Guardian, satellite imagery analysed by the United Nations has shown similar devastation in other parts of Tonga including Kolomotu’a, Tongatapu, and Fafaa village, Kolofo’ou. The volcanic eruption followed by tsunami flooding left many buildings collapsed, and the entire landscape is coated with grey ash. The Fua’amotu international airport, was also affected as the runway appeared to have been inundated, and is partly covered by either ash or dirt.

