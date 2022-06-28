Too Close for Comfort? IAS Officer Slams Video of People Encountering Elephants

A clip of a herd of elephants getting enraged following terrible behaviour by onlookers has become one of the new topics of discussion on the internet today. In the clip, which, as per an IAS officer, is believed to be from Hasanur, Karnataka, two giant elephants and their little offspring are seen wedged between groups of people who are terrified by the presence of the mammals. News18 could not independently verify the location of the video. The video shows a bunch of people recording the visuals, while some of them are running frantically seeing the elephants.

This seems to have enraged the elephants, who then charge at one of the cars and end up damaging it. The passenger inside the car gets off the car immediately and runs in the opposite direction. Seeing this, the other cars move back too.

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who, in the caption, wrote, “Totally unacceptable and barbaric behaviour by some idiotic onlookers.” She added, “Just because elephants are gentle, they are being magnanimous to these uncouth minions, otherwise it does not take much for these gentle giants to show their power.”

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 8,000 views and hundreds of netizens interacting with the post in the form of likes, retweets, and comments. Users started discussing the nature of the behaviour showcased by the onlookers.

One user wrote, “They should have waited until these creatures passed from one side to the other but they did not and that is why they are being magnanimous.”

Another wrote, “Always reverse, and wait for animals to pass, after all, we are intruders in their habitat.”

One user said that it is going to be an “interesting insurance claim” addressing the damaged car.

