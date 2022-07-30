Top Celebrity CO2 Polluter is Making Everyone See Red and No, It's Not Kylie Jenner

The top celebrity to emit the most carbon dioxide so far this year, contrary to what you may have believed, is not Kylie Jenner. The list of top celebrity CO2 offenders is topped by pop icon Taylor Swift, and given her general wholesomeness, it has come as a bit of a shock to social media users. According to a research conducted by A Yard Study, Taylor emitted 8,293.54 tonnes flight emission from her private jets, as per a report by Livemint.

Kylie Jenner, in fact, doesn’t even make the top 10 of this list. Taylor is followed by Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, A-Rod and Blake Shelton. Kim Kardashian comes in at number 7. Travis Scott, who recently invited social media’s wrath along with Kylie for their private jet usage, comes in at number 10.

However, many people have cast doubt on the veracity of the report. Taylor’s camp told Rolling Stone that her jet is also regularly rented out to other people, so attributing all the trips to her is “blatantly incorrect". They also said that the data is “unreliable".

Recently, Kylie Jenner drew flak on social media after she flaunted her and partner Travis Scott’s private jets. If that wasn’t enough, it was also alleged that she used her jet to take a minutes-long flight, which, foreseeably, did not sit well with Twitter users. Kylie had shared an Instagram story with Travis and their private jets earlier, with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?"

