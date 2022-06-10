'Top Gun: Maverick' Inspires Man with Sleep Apnea to Hop onto this TikTok Trend

Tom Cruise’s latest movie Top Gun: Maverick, a mind-blowing sequel to the Hollywood classic, has been smashing box office records worldwide. The high-octane action movie focusing on fighter jets and dogfights in the air seems to have inspired a TikTok trend. Inspired by Cruise’s portrayal of a shrewd fighter pilot, men suffering from sleep apnea are turning their sleeping machines into fighter pilot masks with some hilarious results.

With Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone playing in the background, a man could be seen gearing up with his sleep apnea mask. To add the final touch of Top Gun, he also wears a black pair of aviator sunglasses. After getting ready, he salutes to an imaginary ground staff member just like Cruise and fellow actors do in the film, before taking off.

Advertisement

The video may look funny, but sleep apnea is no joke. This medical condition is a serious sleep disorder in which a patient’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts. However, the recent trend does show how Top Gun has given sleep apnea patients a fun way to celebrate and even humour themselves.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly. The movie continues the story of Maverick, aka Pete Mitchell, from the last movie where he lost his co-pilot Goose aka Nick Bradshaw. In the latest movie, we see Maverick returning to Top Gun as an instructor where he has to train Goose’s son Bradley Bradshaw, whose call sign is Rooster. The movie features real stunts performed by trained fighter pilots and actors, including 59-year-old Cruise.

The movie premiered at multiple locations worldwide including the Cannes Film Festival, London, and Japan. Top Gun Maverick released in May. The movie is all about nostalgia, friendships, and some intense action scenes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.