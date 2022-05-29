'Top Gun: Maverick' Makes Film Critic Eat His Shoe Because of a 2010 Tweet

Maverick is back and how! The Top Gun sequel, titled ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ has taken over the summer screens this weekend. While everyone seems to be so happy about this movie’s arrival, it is not such a piece of good news for film critic and editor at Polygon Matt Patches, who tweeted in 2010 that if a Top Gun 2 ever materialised he would eat a shoe. And he actually did! The critic took to his YouTube channel and filmed a video of the entire process. Paramount Pictures, which made the film, actually sent Patches a shoe-shaped cake. However, Patches decides to do it his way. He researched various types of real shoes to find an edible solution. Patches finally took inspiration from the 1925 silent comedy “The Gold Rush," in which Charlie Chaplin is seen eating a shoe.

“More than a decade ago, I tweeted that if a Top Gun sequel ever happened I would eat a shoe. No one has let me forget this, for obvious reasons — only a fool would challenge Tom Cruise. So, now, with the release of Top Gun: Maverick, it was time to make good on the promise," read the caption of the YouTube video. Have a look:

In the video, he can be seen referencing a ton of other films. One of the most famous examples he gives is that of “The Gold Rush." Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and garnered over 30K views. “Fruit by the foot!!!! Love the commitment, this video should be labelled under motivational videos about not giving up and how people have less limitations than they think. Ever thought of starting a candy shoe business ??" commented a person. Another person wrote, “If I had a nickel for every time an online persona I followed made a promise to eat a shoe, and then ACTUALLY found a way to eat one, I would have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that happened twice."

The film takes us through the journey of Maverick who in his late 50s is now a test pilot. Just like in his young days, Maverick still owns a certain arrogance and knows how to tick off his superiors, as we see in an exciting opening sequence where he pushes a new plane beyond its limits. Partly as punishment, he’s ordered to return to TOP GUN, the elite pilot-training school, and train its best and brightest for an impossibly dangerous new mission.

