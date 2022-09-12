Tourist Refuses to Move Out Of The Way of Queen's Guard, Video Goes Viral on TikTok

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 at the age of 96 in Scotland. A couple of days before her death, a video surfaced on the internet which showed a Queen’s Guard changing his course after a tourist refused to move out of his way. The King’s Guard or the Queen’s Guard (when the ruling monarch is a woman) are a group of highly trained cavalry soldiers who are entrusted with the security of the sovereign and the royal residences. Recently, a video clip that was posted on TikTok showed one of the Guards being interrupted by a tourist in London, reported LADBible.

The Queen’s Guard was wearing the signature red and white uniform while wielding two swords. However, as soon as he made a right turn, he came face to face with a tourist who continued to stand in the same spot, reported the publication. The duo exchanged a few words, after which the guard marched to his corner as he spoke to a nearby police officer. “Disrespectful tourist refuses to move, this is why the Queen’s Guard should never be polite!" the text over the footage read, added the report.

The Queen’s Guard is nearly unmissable with their tall bearskin hats and bright red tunics, a clear marker of Buckingham Palace and the British Monarchy. They stand guard around the Royal residences.

The report by LADBible also contained netizen’s reactions to the incidents that unfolded just before the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week. One comment showed a user trying to defend the tourist, “I think the tourist didn’t even realize he was standing in the wrong place," while another claimed that the man talked to his fellow traveler in Polish: “How am I suppose to know where he wants to walk?" Another comment read, “I mean the guy says after, ‘How should I know I’m in his way’ and kinda fair, the guard showed no sign of going that direction until the end."

