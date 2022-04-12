Tourists Drive SUV Through Ladakh's Pristine Pangong Lake, Shocking Clip Angers Internet

Tourists driving an SUV through Ladakh’s pristine Pangong lake in a viral video left the internet shocked and angry. The video may date back to last year, as stated by Jigmat Ladakhi, the Twitter user who shared it on the microblogging platform. “I am sharing again an another shameful video. Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh. Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species [sic]" Ladakhi wrote in his caption. The video was viewed over 7,00,000 times on Twitter and drew the ire of many. “Shocking behaviour and hooliganism shown in Ladakh by some tourists. Ladakh administration, Police and above all common people of Ladakh have been trying to preserve and protect Pangong Lake which is ecologically so sensitive. And this is what people do!" one user wrote.

Meanwhile, Kashmir, too, is attracting record tourists after the easing of pandemic restrictions and some improvement in the security situation, bolstering local businesses. Tourist arrivals are set to touch a ten-year high this year after more than 340,000 tourists have come since January, local tour operators and government officials said, despite restrictions on foreign tourists.

“We are seeing the highest-ever tourist arrivals in Kashmir this year with 0.18 million tourists arriving in March only," Sarmad Hafeez, Tourism Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir told Reuters, adding April arrivals could surpass March.

