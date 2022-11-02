Tourists in Karnataka Attempt to Cross Narrow Cable Bridge in Car, Locals Force Them Back

Just a few days after the unfortunate tragedy of a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi, a video of tourists attempting to cross a small suspension bridge in Karnataka has gone viral. The video shows the tourists moving in their cars on a small suspension bridge before locals gather to confront them. They asked the tourists to take the car back from the rather narrow bridge immediately. Locals said that the car could risk the structural integrity of the bridge and mentioned to the tourists that a sign existed that said: “No 4-wheelers allowed."

Here’s the video

Advertisement

The incident happened on the Shivapura hanging bridge in Yellapura town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. In the footage, the tourists could be seen arguing with the locals, completely oblivious to the dangers they may have caused to the bridge. The tourist wanted the car to cross over the bridge, but the locals refused to budge. Meanwhile, two men pushed the car slowly back to safety as a large gathering of locals looked on. In the video, it could be clearly seen that the bridge shook perilously with the combined weight of the vehicle and the men.

Twitter users took to the comments section to share their views about the incident. One user said, “Very few people follow rules in our country. The administration is very inefficient and slack" while a second user wrote: “How irresponsible towards the society. Can some news channels start a program to interview such irresponsible candidates to make awareness sessions, how they think they feel responsible towards society by staying in this country, do they feel bad or proud by doing such acts?"

Advertisement

A third user said: “Good that locals stood up and made them move back! Seriously, what was that driver thinking!"

A popular tourist spot, the Shivapura bridge offers a scenic view of the backwaters of the Kodasalli reservoir. While locals cross the bridge on foot and two-wheelers are allowed to pass by; 4-wheelers are a strict no-no for the rather old bridge.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here