A transgender kid chose a unique way to come out to his mother and her reaction has struck the right chord with netizens. Crow wrote a sweet and creative letter to inform his mom about his identity. The lady’s reaction to the artistic letter left netizens in splits. And, they hailed the woman for being a supportive, wholesome, and a loving mother. Crow had crafted a unique, personal note announcing that he is transgender. The letter was made out of colourful cut-out letters and the message on it read, “Congratulations, you are now the proud owner of your very own son." At first, Cherie Garcia, Crow’s mother considered it a normal announcement as kids often get creative. However, being a mother, she could detect that something was off and she did not hesitate to point it out. In a tweet, sharing the image of the letter, Garcia informed that the teenager handed her the envelope and asked her to open it only after he went to his dad’s house. Upon reading the letter, the mother shared that she called her son to inform him that the only thing wrong with the note is that the “‘r’ in congratulations is missing."

Next, Garcia mentioned that there is nothing her kids could do to lose her support and unconditional love. She states that her prayer for both her children is that they live their life as their authentic selves, without making any compromise. The mother of two mentioned that her teen is figuring things out and she supports him 100%, as God has created both of her babies perfectly.

Garcia had shared the story on November 15, and so far over 24k people have liked it and the post has garnered several reactions. One of the users wrote, “I love your reaction! Congratulations to you both!"

Another user congratulated Garcia for giving her child “the respect, freedom."

