Trans Folk Dancer Hailed for Unique Gesture While Receiving Padma Shri from President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred the Padma awards to many deserving stalwarts, including those in the field of art, culture, education amid others. Among them was also transgender folk dancer Manjamma Jogati who was feted with the Padma Shri for her contribution to the performing arts. The President’s official Twitter handle shared images of Jogati receiving the honour but what has caught the attention of the people around her is a small dance-like gesture she did before receiving the award.

A video clip tweeted by news agency ANI showed Manjamma Jogati greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah before she walks ahead to meet the President. But before she is conferred the medal, she makes a gesture that many on Twitter said could most probably mean a wish for good luck.

Advertisement

Twitter seemed impressed by Manjamma’s gesture and praised her in glowing terms:

After that unique hand gesture, Jogati then stands upright with a big smile on her face as the President hands over the award. The latter also looked grateful at the gesture. Jogati is now the chairman of Karnataka Janapada (Folklore) Academy. She is known to be one of the forces behind the widespread popularity of folk art forms practised in rural Karnataka, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Many others including Congress leader DK Shivakumar also congratulated Jogati for her success. Originally a native of Kallukamba village in Ballari district, Jogati has now become the first transwoman to head the Karnataka Janapada Academy. For her achievements, the state has already conferred her with the Rajyotsava award in the year 2010.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.