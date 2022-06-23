Transnistria to Western Sahara, 7 Nations That You Don't See on World Map or Globe

Do you think you can point out all the countries on a world map or a globe? Well, you can be a pro at geographical locations and be able to pinpoint countries like the back of your hand, but you will be amazed to know that there are some countries you cannot point out, simply because they do not exist on any map.

Yes, it is true. According to the United Nations list, there are 195 countries in the world, out of which 193 are member nations of the UN while 2 countries, namely Holy See/Vatican City and Palestine are not. There are also 7 countries which you will not find on any world map and may not even have heard about them. We will tell you about these countries today.

Transnistria

Officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, Transnistria is an unrecognised breakaway state that is acknowledged as a part of Moldova internationally. The country was formed in 1990 and despite not being on the map, it has its army, currency and flag.

Somaliland

Political unrest and civilian protests in Somalia in the early 90s led to the North-West part of Somalia declaring itself an independent nation, which came to be known as Somaliland. It also has its currency and flag.

Iraqi Kurdistan

This has existed as an independent nation inside the geographical borders of Iraq since 1970. Despite being inside another nation, it has its separate government, army and flag.

Western Sahara

Many people know about the Sahara Desert, but Western Sahara is a country hidden from the eyes of the world. It is part of the African Union. This country, which has been fighting for independence for many years, is not present on any map.

Abkhazia

This country was earlier part of Georgia. But after the fall of the Soviet Union, this country sought its independence. As a result, it was made independent in 1993.

Seborga

There are many small countries in the Vatican City of Italy. But Seborga has not found a place in any of these maps. It is a very small country that is just as big as New York City’s Central Park.

Puntland

Just as Somaliland was carved out of Somalia, so was Puntland and does not appear on any map either.

