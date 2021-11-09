Travis Scott Halts Show, Asks Fans to Attack Man Who Tried to Steal His Shoe in Old Video

Things took a tragic turn at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston after a massive crowd surge on Friday night left eight people dead and more than 300 injured, including a 10-year-old. Broadcast live on Apple Music, Scott’s Friday night set featured his usual high-energy performance style, along with an extended appearance from Drake. However, for the concert-goers, the fun musical experience turned into a nightmare. While Scott was slammed on social media for not stopping the show, his partner, Kylie Jenner defended him through a statement on her Instagram story, saying that they were not aware of any injuries or deaths during the performance. While some fans joined in and defended Scott, saying that it is next to impossible to see anyone particularly in the crowd while performing on stage, a video has resurfaced on social media where the rapper can be seen asking his fans to attack a man who attempted to steal his shoes while he crowd-surfed at a concert in 2015.

The video is from his performance at the Openair Festival in Switzerland. Scott jumped into the crowd while performing, following which an attendee tried to snatch his expensive Yeezy sneakers. This prompted Scott to stop crowd-surfing immediately and climb over a security barrier to identify the man.

Advertisement

When he noticed the person, he said in his microphone, “Get that motherf****r, get him! You tried to take my shoe? You want to be a thief?" He then tells the crowd, “F*** him up!" The video then shows a person getting lifted from the crowd and escorted away by security.

The video comes at a time when major debates are taking place on social media on Scott and the organisers’ alleged mismanagement leading to the fatalities at Astroworld, with many claiming that distress calls had been ignored by staff and security. Amidst the debates, many looked to the past, and soon, old videos of rock band Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl stopping their shows midway to help out fans or stop a fight that broke out, went viral. Sharing a video of Grohl, a Twitter user wrote, “In light of the tragic Astroworld deaths, here’s a clip of Dave Grohl stopping a Foo Fighters show in its tracks to help out an autistic child (sic) in the crowd. Take note, performers - you often see things security cannot. Look out for your fans".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.