Travis Scott Sued by Woman Who Claims Astroworld Concert Mishap Caused Miscarriage

A woman, who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival last year that witnessed a deadly stampede, has sued the rapper alleging it caused her miscarriage. The annual concert by rap star Travis Scott was held on November 5, 2021 in Houston, US. Reportedly, around 50,000 revealers attended the music festival which was marred by a terrifying crowd crush. Scores were injured while ten people lost their lives in the incident. However, now the death toll may rise to 11 after a woman has claimed that she suffered a miscarriage due to the injuries she sustained in the concert mishap.

According to a report in Rolling Stone, a wrongful death suit has been filed against Travis Scott, the promoter of the concert Live Nation and other defendants. The plaintiffs, Shanazia Williamson and Jarawd Owens, alleged in the lawsuit that Shanazia was “trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries" during the Astroworld concert. This, according to Shanazia, led to the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn baby.

The lawsuit also stated that Shanazia suffered injuries to her stomach, leg, back, chest, shoulder, and other parts of her body. The suit added that the defendants failed to properly manage, operate, design, and supervise the concert which led to plaintiff’s loss. It also highlighted negligence on the part of the organisers and stated that the concert lacked adequate security and medical personnel.

Reportedly, the fresh lawsuit was filed in December last year. Williamson made an amendment to her initial law suit filed in November where she did not mention the miscarriage. She is now seeking a monetary relief of $1 million form the defendants.

Meanwhile, a new document revealed that more than 700 attendees of the festival claimed that they required “extensive’ medical treatment following the mishap. In addition, over 4,900 people claimed that they sustained some form of injuries.

Travis Scott had reportedly come under fire as kin of the deceased in concert and others blamed him for not doing enough to avert the tragic stampede. Many had claimed that the rapper continued to perform when the crowd crush began.

