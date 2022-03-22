Trees, Roots, or Lips? This Optical Illusion Will Reveal a Lot About Your Personality

Can optical illusion tell anything about your personality based on what you see first? Well recently, the optical illusion trend has taken over social media, and here is another addition to it. Made by Christo Dagorov, the image features a couple of things – trees, roots or lips. Take a look at the image and see what did you notice first?

The Trees

according to Heart.co.uk, if one spots the trees first, the individual is likely to be a more outgoing and extroverted person. Such people care a lot about the opinions of others and can sometimes be overly focused on what other people think about them. “Politeness is something you live by, but you are also extremely mysterious, and it’s hard for other people to know what you’re thinking in social situations," the report read. It was also mentioned that people who spot trees are good at hiding their true emotions, and even if they have a large group of ‘friends’ – only a few are considered ‘true and sincere.’"

The Roots

Now if a person notices a line of plants rooted, it means that they are shy and introverted. As per Heart.co.uk report, such people are particularly good at accepting constructive criticism and work hard to always better themselves which further inspire people around them. They might appear gentle and might have low self-esteem but they are hard-headed and can be stubborn at times. The first impression might be of someone who is very ordinary, without talent or revolutionary qualities. However, the impression changes when they get to know the extremely competent and enthusiastic side of you.

The Lips

Now instead of the trees of roots, if one spots the lips first, they are most probably a simple and calm. “Shying away from drama, you like to live life in the middle land and ‘always go with the flow,’ without being distracted by complications and an ‘unnecessary movement to find fulfillment’," the report read. Such people are seen as flexible, wise, and honest, however, some people can even perceive them as weak and needing help, but in reality, they are more than capable of solving their own problems.

