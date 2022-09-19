Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Plays Football Wearing Saree, Shares Pics on Twitter

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared her pictures playing football in a saree at the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament. In the images, the MP can be seen wearing a reddish-orange coloured saree with sports shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

“Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree," read the caption of the pictures. In one of the images, she can be also seen as a goalkeeper.

In the background, few people can be seen looking at the MP. The images have now gone viral and garnered tons of praise. Have a look for yourself:

Sharmistha Mukherjee, politician, and daughter of the former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee, was one of the people to comment. She wrote, “Cool! Love the shot." One Twitter user wrote, “You are true inspiration in our country. Just Fatafati."

Here are a few reactions:

Earlier, Moitra putting her Louis Vuitton bag under the table when “mehengai" was being discussed in the Lok Sabha went going viral on Twitter. People claimed that the MP had attempted to “hide" the bag. Trinamool’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise when Moitra was seen taking her bag from next to her and putting it under the table. As per IANS, it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Moitra was criticised by Twitter users for using an expensive bag. Moitra also drew controversy after her remarks on goddess Kali. She stirred up a political storm after calling Kali a “meat-eating, liquor-accepting deity". However, Moitra refused to budge from her stand and called the controversy the “false sentiment of BJP and its trolls". In an exclusive interview with News18, she had also cleared the air on her party distancing itself from her view.

