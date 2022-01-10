Troll Who Sent Chilling Death Threats to Piers Morgan and His Son Arrested

British television personality Piers Morgan happens to be the controversy's favourite child. In his recent tryst with the controversy, the 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain presenter has reportedly received messages telling him that Piers was “a marked man” and it was a “promise” that he was “getting killed.” However, the troll was soon arrested by the British police and Piers appreciated the move in a tweet. It read, “Thanks to everyone who has sent nice messages about this, it’s appreciated and a reminder that most people aren’t vile trolls. As for those who’ve inevitably sent more threats/abuse, just be mindful: if you cross a line, or involve my family, I will come for you.”

According to a report by The Sun, the troll was also issuing death threats to Piers’ son Spencer as well. The 28-year-old sports journalist was also warned by the troll that he would “get it” if his father did not. Some of the threats received by Piers read, “You are a marked man. Calling the police, big tech or beefing up your security isn’t going to stop us getting to you, this isn’t a threat Piers, it’s a promise. You're getting killed.” He also messaged Spencer: “If you don’t get your dad, you are getting it or your mum,” reported The Sun.

It is reported that the troll has been arrested under the Malicious Communications Act of the United Kingdom. Soon after the arrest was made, Piers was quoted by The Sun saying, “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not, there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted. That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously.” Piers is currently working as a columnist for The Sun, making his return to his media profession after his exit as a presenter on Good Morning Britain.

