Trouble in Paradise: MP Woman Dials 100 After Boyfriend Stops Talking to Her

Love can move mountains; apparently, it can also make one dial 100 because their beau is not speaking to them. A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara approached the police because her boyfriend was not talking to her. She came seeking help to reconcile with him, and the story does have a happy ending. So what caused the woman to bring her private relationship to the doors of the police station? Free Press Journal reported that there was trouble in paradise when the woman failed to talk to the man on his birthday. It started a fight between them, after which he stopped talking to her altogether. When, even after several attempts, he would not budge, she contacted Dial 100 for help in the wee hours of the night.

The woman requested the police to talk to her boyfriend and get him to speak to her. The police then called him to the police station and the couple was counselled by them for a few hours. In the end, they were reconciled and the police advised them to get married. Heeding the advice, the couple’s family members agreed for their nuptials. In the end, the two got married in Arya Samaj Mandir.

Not all love stories that start with a fight end with a marriage. Some do go south, and spectacularly so. In July this year, a viral video was doing the rounds on social media, where a devastated girl can be seen standing outside a wedding venue, calling out for her ex-boyfriend using various endearments as he marries another woman. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad, where the girl, a Kanpur resident, was barred from entering the wedding hall as she kept shouting “Babu…Babu" desperately. According to a Zee News report, she claimed that they had been in a live-in relationship for the last three years. Both of them worked at a private firm in Bhopal.

However, all of the woman’s efforts proved futile as she had to be escorted away by the police without getting to meet the boy. After stopping her, the security was tightened at the venue. She kept up her tearful attempts till she had to be taken away.

