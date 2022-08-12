Truck Carrying 'Bud Light' Beer Overturns in US, Leaves Highway Flooded With Cans

A highway in the USA was left flooded with beer cans after a truck carrying them overturned on August 10. The truck spilled its load of Bud Light, a popular beer brand in the country, causing a long traffic blockade. According to Louisville Metro Police, the truck overturned at around 8:50 AM on August 10 while travelling on the Interstate 71 ramp to the Gene Snyder Freeway. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the incident

The right side of the highway remained closed for several hours as Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River City, or TRIMARC carried out cleanup efforts. Aerial footage of the incident shows emergency personnel inspecting the overturned truck while the other side is flooded with blue cans of beer.

In another incident involving this particular beer brand, a semi-truck overturned on the Joe Prather Highway, leaving it filled with cans, WDRB reported. Only this time, the cans were empty. Emergency teams were rushed to the site to get the highway cleared for traffic.

However, these aren’t the only traffic blockades caused by unusual accidents on US highways. In June this year, motorists on the New Jersey interstate highway got a chance to witness a free fire show after more than 10,000 pounds (4500 kgs) of fireworks loaded on the back of a truck went ablaze. Noticing the fire, the driver pulled the truck over to the side. The fire spread on the truck loaded on the truck, starting a display of colours in the show.

Onlookers stopped to catch the visuals on their phone cameras. After the incident authorities were forced to shut the highway down and Tanker Task Force rushed to douse the fire on site

After the highway was shut, long queues of vehicles were seen near the incident site before the lanes were finally opened the next morning.

The cause of the fire remained unknown but no major injuries were reported in the incident.

