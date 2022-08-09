Truck Driver’s Perfect Timing Saves Kid’s Life In This Nail-Biting Video

You must’ve definitely come across videos on social media, where a small misjudgement leads to life-altering consequences. However, a clip of a freight truck driver’s commendable alertness has won netizens’ hearts on Twitter. In the now viral video, a kid unexpectedly appears in front of a freight truck on a highway, but what follows will surely leave you amazed.

The clip begins with a bus dropping off children at their destination. What first appears to be a random clip, soon catapults into a nail-biting visual as one of the kids finds himself in a fix upon attempting to cross the road.

Unable to notice the freight truck due to the bus, the kid ends up coming right in front of the huge vehicle.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the heartbeat of onlookers increased as they witnessed it unfold. However, the praiseworthy alertness of the driver prompted him to immediately press the brakes, resulting in saving the kid’s life.

Check out the viral video below:

The video, which was shared on Twitter, has garnered more than 10 lakh views so far.

Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, multiple users have praised the driver for his presence of mind.

A few pointed out that children should never cross the road alone. “Children should never cross the road alone. Some elders should be there to accompany them," a user wrote.

Advertisement

Another was in complete awe of the brake mechanism. He said, “Wow really wow. Hope they use the same system for other vehicles to save more lives."

What do you have to say about the video?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here