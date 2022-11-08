'True Indian': Ravichandran Ashwin Sniffing His Vest in Viral Video Reminds Desis of College Days

India vs Zimbabwe contest in the T20 World Cup belonged to Suryakumar Yadav who lit up the Melbourne Cricket Ground with some ridiculous, unorthodox hitting in his unbeaten 61 runs off just 25 balls. However, SKY wasn’t the only Indian cricketer to grab the attention of fans in the one-sided affair. In a clip that is doing the rounds of the Bluebird app, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s hilarious on-field antics have been viewed by Twitter users over 1.5 million times.

Unaware that he was in the camera frame while the India and Zimbabwe skippers spoke on the ground, Ashwin could be seen “sniffing" Indian vests in an apparent attempt to determine which clothing was actually his.

Once the spinner performed the “Indian test," Ashwin dropped one jersey and carried on with the other.

“This is the right way to find your clothes," wrote the eagle-eyed Twitter user while uploading the video that has been retweeted over 8,000 times since the time it was posted on the platform.

“Bhai we used to do this daily when we went to college," chipped in another user.

The short clip somehow turned out to be extremely relatable for desi men on Twitter.

Even Bhajji couldn’t help but react to Ashwin’s hilarious but efficient tactics.

After posting an imposing total of 186/5 in 20 overs, Indian bowlers kept things tight and restricted Zimbabwe to 115.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh continue to impress with the new ball as they took early wickets to put pressure on the opposition. Mohammed Shami also deceived the batters with his pace with a couple of wickets. While it was a good day in the office for Ravichandran Ashwin who claimed three wickets. Hardik Pandya also managed to grab a couple with his short deliveries.

Meanwhile, the surprise semi-finals contender Pakistan are all set to meet Kane Williamson’s New Zealand on Wednesday. India will lock horns with England on Thursday in a bid to book a seat in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

