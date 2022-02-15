Trust Issues? Haryana Man Drunk Dials '112' to Check Whether Police Show Up or Not

The number ‘112’ is a single emergency helpline number for various services across the country – such as police, fire, ambulance, etc. The aim is to provide the person dialing the number with immediate help. However, do you know that a large proportion of the calls made to 112 are either misdials, prank calls, or other forms of misuse? One such incident took place in Haryana’s Panchkula after a man drunk dialed the police emergency number at midnight for a rather weird reason. The man, who was in an inebriated state, called 112 just to check whether the cops would come or not.

Times of India reported that 42-year-old Naresh Kumar is a daily wager by profession. He called the police control room at around 12 am on February 11 and asked for help. Within 15 minutes, the police arrived on the spot and located the man. Upon arrival, cops asked him the reason for the emergency call. To which Naresh replied that he missed the evening bus from Morni, so he decided to walk towards home. On his way, he consumed beer and dialed the 112 number to check whether police would come at this late hour.

“A drunk person dialed 112 control room at midnight in Panchkula. When the cops reached the spot, the person said he was checking whether the police would come or not," the video was captioned on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

At first, the police was not at all convinced with the answer, so they asked him a bunch of time whether he was alright and not in any trouble. The man assured that he randomly dialed the number and has no problems.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging site, leaving the social media users amused. Netizens pointed out that the man had some serious trust issues, while another wrote, “When you take your rights too seriously."

Take a look at some hilarious reactions to the post.

Do you know someone who has done a prank call on 112?

