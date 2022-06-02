Home » News » Buzz » 'Truth Wins' Trends on Twitter as Johnny Depp Fans Celebrate Amber Heard Case Verdict

Depp's fans, who have rooted for him throughout the six-week trial, took to Twitter with the hashtag Truth Wins to celebrate the verdict. (Credits: Reuters)
Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: June 02, 2022, 08:05 IST

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were found liable for defamation by the jury after the bitter, highly-publicized trial. However, the jury sided more strongly with Depp and on social media, it was seen more as a win for Depp than for Heard. The statements put out by the two actors reflect the same. The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp, as per an AFP report. Depp’s fans, who have rooted for him throughout the six-week trial, took to Twitter with the hashtag “Truth Wins" to celebrate the verdict.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp. The 36-year-old Heard, who had a starring role in “Aquaman," countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax."

The jury agreed that Heard was defamed by those statements, and also awarded her damages — but at a significantly lower amount, $2 million.

(With AFP inputs)

