'Truth Wins' Trends on Twitter as Johnny Depp Fans Celebrate Amber Heard Case Verdict

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were found liable for defamation by the jury after the bitter, highly-publicized trial. However, the jury sided more strongly with Depp and on social media, it was seen more as a win for Depp than for Heard. The statements put out by the two actors reflect the same. The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp, as per an AFP report. Depp’s fans, who have rooted for him throughout the six-week trial, took to Twitter with the hashtag “Truth Wins" to celebrate the verdict.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp. The 36-year-old Heard, who had a starring role in “Aquaman," countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax."

The jury agreed that Heard was defamed by those statements, and also awarded her damages — but at a significantly lower amount, $2 million.

(With AFP inputs)

