Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal is Getting the Full Meme Treatment on Twitter

The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer seems to have ensured that if you were intending to go through life without knowing who the YouTube group were, that’s no longer happening. Close in the heels of the Adam Levine cheating scandal comes the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal, and a newfound belief on Twitter that the whole “wife guy" thing may just have been a shtick. In essence, hearts are crushed, days are ruined, etc. More importantly, memes have been made. You couldn’t avoid it, given the statement that Fulmer has put out post the controversy.

While the Try Guys announced that Fulmer is no longer a part of the group, Fulmer said on social media: “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel." He added that his family and his children are the only things that matter now, and that he is going to be focusing his attention there.

The apology, evidently, did not go down well. “[A]ll I’m gonna say is “I’m sorry for the pain that my actions may have caused my fans but mostly my wife" has gotta be one of the top 5 worst apologies in the least amount of words of all time," someone tweeted, and that pretty much sums it up.

Adam Levine’s apology, too, had triggered a similar reaction before this.

