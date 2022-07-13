Trying to Take a Selfie, US Tourist Falls Into Mount Vesuvius Crater

We all like clicking selfies, don’t we? There is nothing wrong with capturing moments, but a little attention should also be given to the surroundings, or you might find yourself in danger. Something similar to this American tourist, who ended up paying the price of clicking a selfie near Mount Vesuvius. The 23-year-old, accompanied by three of his family members, reached the 1,281 metre-high summit of the volcano towering over the southern Italian city of Naples.

The man was taking a selfie, according to an NBC report, when his phone slipped out of his hand and landed in the mouth of the volcano. In an attempt to get his phone back, he descended into the crater only to fall several metres after losing his balance. He sustained minor injuries, in the form of cuts and bruises on his arms and back.

Paolo Cappelli, the president of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio, a base for guides, said the tourists took a route he wasn’t supposed to. “The family hiked up Vesuvius from the town of Ottaviano and accessed the top of the volcano through a forbidden trail. This family took another trail, closed to tourists, even if there was a small gate and ‘no access’ signs," Cappelli said.

Fortunately, the guides of Vesuvius were first on the scene and went down into the crater to pull him out. Police rushed to the scene and a helicopter was put into action to aid the rescue operation.

According to Cappelli, the man “was very lucky. If he kept going, he would have plunged 300 meters into the crater."

The tourist and his three relatives now face charges of invasion of public land. The group reportedly ventured to the volcano without any tickets, and further took a path that was clearly signposted as being forbidden as it was extremely dangerous.

Vesuvius is one of the most well-known active volcanoes on the planet. The volcano is responsible for destroying the Roman city of Pompeii and blanketing it with ash in AD 79.

