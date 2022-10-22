'Tulsi Will Drink Tulsi Water': Smriti Irani Shares How 'Blue Paani' Left Her 'Red Faced'

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is known for her on-point Instagram game and her posts not only inspire people but also bring a smile to their faces. Her recent post will once again leave you smiling. Smriti, whose name is still synonymous with Tulsi (the role she played in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi), shared a smiling picture holding a package of a drinking water bottle with ‘Tulsi’ written on it.

“When blue paani leaves you red faced … the water bottles were stuffed into my car .. tulsi will drink tulsi water… paani paani kar diya DEFINITELY NOT AN ENDORSEMENT," she posted along with several facepalming emoticons.

As soon as she shared the picture, her industry friends and fans rushed to the comment section and dropped laughing and heart emojis. TV actor Ronit Bose Roy, who played the role of Tulsi’s husband in the show, wrote, “LOL! How cool, to which Smriti replied with a few more facepalming emojis. Shubhaavi Choksey said, “Wow so cool," while producer and director Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Hail Tulsi," with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Your posts are inspiring..for me to post more," while another said, “Mujhe bahut psnd hai ye serial and I love your character mam." The post has accumulated over 43,000 likes and the numbers are increasing.

Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. Before she stepped into politics, Smriti became a household name with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and appeared in several shows. She made her acting debut in the television series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, both of which aired on Star Plus in 2000.

