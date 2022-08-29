Tumbbad Wasn't Just About Greed But Also Caste, Twitter User Explains How

Director Rahi Anil Barve’s Tumbbad, released in 2018, was touted as a horror drama that had more layers than meet the eye. It’s about power and greed and the monsters they birth, but now, a Twitter user has pointed out layers of caste-coding in the movie. Kiran Kumbhar, in a detailed analysis, pointed out instances from the film where caste is dealt with in understated but deft strokes. “T​he 2018 Tumbbad is among the best and most visually spectacular Indian films. Many of us know that. At the same time - what is less known - it is also one of the best Indian movies ever on caste," Kumbhar wrote on Twitter.

He pointed out how the film depicted the generational inheritance of caste privilege and its erasure. It sheds light on how the Rao family’s sense of entitlement to the treasure subjects the entire village to wreckage. He said that while most reviewers focussed on the greed plotline of Tumbbad, few dealt with how the film also pointed to caste in Indian society. Following are some snippets from Kumbhar’s analysis posted on Twitter.

Actor-producer Sohum Shah said last year that the team had begun work on the sequel to Tumbbad but the writing would take time as, at that point, they were yet to lock the idea for the new part, reported PTI.

