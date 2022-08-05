'Tuneless' Bangladeshi Singer Hero Alom Told to Stop 'Distorting' Classical Songs by Police

Hero Alom, Bangladesh’s famous ‘tuneless’ singer and Internet celebrity, is set to restrict himself from singing certain songs, as stated in his apology bond. A police complaint was launched against Hero Alom for creating distorted tunes, especially Rabindra Sangeet and classical music. Alom had to give a written apology bond addressed to the police, promising not to sing the distorted tunes.

Reportedly, Alom was arrested by the police in the early hours of Thursday and asked to stop the distorted rendition of the classical songs, which ignited huge outrage on social media. However, Hero Alom alleged that the police subjected him to “mental torture".

“I love to sing. My songs are loved and appreciated by my fans. I have my own YouTube channel where I upload my own songs to entertain my admirers," Alom said. According to him the problem started when he did renditions of two famous songs of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Alom said, “Last week the police tortured me mentally and then they asked me to stop singing classical music. I was bound to give a written apology." He claimed that the police detained him for eight hours from 6 am. They asked him why he sang songs of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, two iconic poets of India and Bangladesh.

Dhaka’s chief detective Harun ur Rashid told reporters that Alom had expressed his regret for singing the well-known songs and for wearing police uniforms without permission in his videos. He added that they received many complaints against the singer. “Alom wholly changed the traditional style of singing. He guaranteed us that he won’t repeat this approach," Harun said.

