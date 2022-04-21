Turkey's Rumeysa Gelgi, The Tallest Woman in the World, Gets 3 More Records To Her Name

In 2014, Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey was announced as the world’s tallest teenager when she was just 18. In 2021, this 25-year-old woman recorded herself as the tallest woman in the world but now she has made three more world records and has got her name registered in the Guinness World Record. She holds a total of 5 world records in her name. Let us learn more.

A tweet from the official account of Guinness World Records says, “Rumeysa Gelgi was already confirmed as the tallest woman in the world. Now, she’s added three new records including having the world’s largest hands!" The tweet, needless to say, is going viral.

Three new records

Gelgi was already the tallest woman in the world, according to the Guinness World Records, and now she has also set the record for the woman with the largest hands. The length of her right hand is 24.93 cm while the length of her left hand is 24.26 cm.

Her second record is also related to hands. This is the record for the longest fingers of a female. Her longest finger is 11.2 cm.

Her third record is the woman with the longest back of a female. You will be surprised to know that the length of his back is 59.90 centimeters.

Due to a peculiar condition of Weaver syndrome, she is different from all of us. In this condition, the body and human bones grow more than normal. It involves tall stature with or without a large head size, a variable degree of intellectual disability, and characteristic facial features. These features can include a broad forehead, widely spaced eyes, large, low-set ears, a dimpled chin, and a small lower jaw.

