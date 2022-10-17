Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Drunk Man Bites Attendant's Finger

A Turkish Airlines flight, travelling from Istanbul to Jakarta, was forced to make a diversion for Medan due to a cabin disturbance. The disturbance was caused by a passenger biting a cabin attendant’s finger. As the videos of the incident went viral, Police identified the passenger as Muhammad John Jaiz Boudewijn, a 48-year-old Indonesian national. He was returning to Jakarta, following a personal trip to Turkey.

The viral video was posted by Nuice Media on the micro-blogging site. “An Indonesian passenger on a Turkish Airlines flight TK56 to CGK yesterday was recorded assaulting a flight attendant, forcing the flight to land at KNO temporarily before resuming. Turns out he’s a Batik Air pilot returning from a holiday in Turkey," read the caption.

Flight authorities say the passenger was drunk and the flight attendant had gone to calm him down. John Jaiz Boudewijn was reminded of his disorderly conduct during the flight. It was then that he bit the finger of the crew member of Turkish Airlines. Viral footage shows a man hurling punches at a flight attendant holding plastic handcuffs.

Shocked passengers and other flight attendants then moved in to help the flight attendant. Another crew was seen kicking the passenger, who tried to make him sit on his seat. This further exacerbated the situation, leading to a ruckus, forcing the pilot to land at Kualanamu International Airport Medan instead of arriving at Jakarta on Tuesday at 5 pm local time.

Turkish Airlines flight TK56 reached Jakarta at 8 pm local time. A spokesperson of the Jakarta Metro Police said, “Because of the ruckus on the plane, Turkish Airlines dropped the Indonesian passenger who was injured at Kualanamu Airport, Medan." The passenger is being treated at Kualanamu Health Clinic. Another local outlet, Kabar Penumpang reported the incident is being investigated by the Deli Serdang Police in the Maidan region.

