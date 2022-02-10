'Turning History Upside Down': Anand Mahindra Shares Must-read Thread on East India Company

Anand Mahindra has recounted how Mahindra Group bought a stake in the East India Company (EIC). Mahindra said he was delighted to have played a part in “turning history upside down". For the unversed, the business tycoon had bought a minority stake in the EIC nearly a decade ago. The company’s name was similar to the one which once ruled over India and became synonymous with British colonialism. However, after Independence and many decades later, it was bought by Indian-origin businessman Sanjiv Mehta in the early 2000s. Recently, Mahindra who is known for being very active on social media, was responding to a viral Twitter thread by Jaspreet Bindra, who summarised how EIC came to Indian hands, after his recent meeting with Mehta.

“The East India Company (EIC) was an English, and later British, joint-stock company founded in 1600," tweeted Bindra. “The company seized control of large parts of the Indian subcontinent, colonized parts of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong after the First Opium War, and maintained trading posts and colonies in the Persian Gulf," he added.

Responding to the history-laden tweet, Mahindra thanked Bindra and wrote, “That’s a lot of info in one thread. And thank you for encapsulating why we were delighted to be part of turning history upside down. Something energizing about seeing THIS Company in Indian hands."

According to The Guardian report, Mehta had bought the entire company (EIC ) by 2005, which gave him the rights to trade using its name, and its coat of arms as a trademark. He became the owner of the company after buying a major stake for a whopping $15 million then from close to 40 stakeholders.

“When I took over, my objective was to understand its history. I took a sabbatical from all other businesses and this became the single purpose in my life," the EIC official website quoted Mehta as saying.

In 2013, Mahindra Group bought a minority stake in the EIC, owned by Mehta and the rest as they are history.

