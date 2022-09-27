Tutankhamun's Burial Chamber May Lead to Queen Nefertiti's Mummy, Says Egyptologist

Egyptian king, Tutankhamun’s tomb has more hidden secrets than archaeologists around the globe thought previously. The tomb of Tutankhamun, which was unearthed back in 1922 in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, reportedly shows clues that Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber next to her stepson.

Nefertiti, who passed away in the 14th century B.C. and is believed to be Tutankhamun’s stepmother, is a subject of extensive curiosity on a global level. To date, 16 royal mummies have been tested by archaeologists who have been searching for the missing queen since 2007. The search is ongoing, but there is no sign of Tutankhamun’s stepmother despite the fact that his grandparents, parents, and wife have all been identified.

But now, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has claimed the finding of concealed hieroglyphics (sacred carvings) within Tutankhamun’s tomb that lends credence to the hypothesis that the famous Egyptian queen Nefertiti lays in a hidden room adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber. However, the theory is yet to be proven.

Although the notion remained unverified following inconclusive radar scans, Nicholas Reeves, a former curator at the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian Antiquities, argued that the new clue has given life to the claims.

Reeves told The Guardian, “I can now show that, under the cartouches of Ay, are cartouches of Tutankhamun himself, proving that that scene originally showed Tutankhamun burying his predecessor, Nefertiti. You would not have had that decoration in the tomb of Tutankhamun."

The images of mummy’s visage bears unmistakable similarities to Nefertiti’s characteristics. Reeves added that “This conclusion finds absolute confirmation in the figures’ facial profiles – the snub nose and chubby under-chin of the [figure] currently labelled as Ay follow … precisely the standardised facial outline adopted for official representations of Tutankhamun at the very start of his kingship."

The later cartouches on the painted north wall depict Ay conducting the rite of “opening the mouth" of the mummy in order to revive the dead person’s five senses while holding a ceremonial adze. The hypothesis that Tutankhamun’s tomb is merely the exterior of a much larger tomb “prepared for and still occupied by" Nefertiti is supported, according to him, by the fresh evidence. There is more to the tomb than what can now be seen, including an entire sequence of burial rooms.

Exactly one hundred years ago, Howard Carter discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb, which included chariots, chairs, and other glittering objects the young king would need for the afterlife.

