TV Actor Bragged About her Stint in Bigg Boss and Twitter is Trying to Guess Her Identity

Big Boss has always elicited some very contrasting reactions from anyone’s who has watched it. From screeching participants to the weirdest of games and challenges to the elimination rounds every week, the show is a handful to say the least but is also wildly popular for those who enjoy entertainment akin to the show. So what happens when a Big Boss participant is at the airport? A Twitter post that went viral recently shared an incident that took place at the immigration counter. Check out what happened when a female actor decided to name drop her stint at Big Boss:

The snub by the airport official at the immigration counter evoked some laughs but most of all what everyone wanted to know was the identity of the actress.

Some, however felt the official’s reaction was a bit rude.

However, despite much coaxing, the Twitter user has not revealed the identity of the actress.

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game show which is based on the Dutch show Big Brother. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and originally aired in Hindi language and has been also started into seven languages in India -including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam. Despite the show’s controversial nature, it has been highly consumed by viewers.

The participants are called ‘housemates’ who reside together in a specially-made house that is isolated from the outside world. There are various tasks and each week one participant gets voted out, making the last one to survive the winner of a cash prize.

