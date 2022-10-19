TV Host James Corden Temporarily Banned From A NYC Restaurant

TV host and comedian James Corden may have the ability to leave you in splits with his comedic skills but a popular restaurant owner recently revealed a completely different and unknown side of him to the world. The owner of a New York-based restaurant briefly decided to ban him before later revoking the ban after James issued an apology. The owner of the Balthazar restaurant, Keith McNally, criticized the late-night show presenter for his improper behaviour inside the restaurant, as reported by People. The comedian had been essentially barred from McNally’s restaurant, the restaurant owner wrote on Instagram.

In his Instagram post, McNally had brought to the fore two separate incidents where James had allegedly misbehaved inside the Balthazar restaurant. He described James as “a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man." The restaurant owner claimed that the first instance occurred in June when James ate at Balthazar and complained to the manager about finding a strand of hair in his meal. Although McNally acknowledged that such a thing should not have happened, he says it happens in all restaurants.

However, James created a huge ruckus and demanded that the restaurant not bill them for all the drinks they had, while ordering a new set of drinks. He threatened to defame the restaurant if they did not take care of the drinks.

A second run-in followed in November, the restaurant owner said. An omelette was the cause of the alleged rudeness. The restaurant had sent an egg white omelette to James’s house as ordered by his wife. But, he soon called up to complain that there was some yolk in it. The restaurant obliged and remade the dish but erroneously sent it with home fries instead of salad this time around.

James apparently lost his cool once again and hurled abuses at the staff over a call. After these two incidents, McNally said that James was definitely the most abusive customer the restaurant witnessed in the 25 years of its existence. The Instagram post declared that the restaurant had banned James Corden for good.

However, in a second post, McNally revealed that the actor-comedian had apologized profusely and that they were lifting the ban since he believed in second chances.

He seemed to have washed away his grudges as he hilariously joked about lifting the ban if James let him host his The Late Late Show for 9 months. McNally ended his note by inviting the actor to dine at his restaurant again as “all is forgiven."

