TV Reporter Uses Condom To Protect Mic From Heavy Rains During Hurricane Ian

The United State of America is grappling with an intense hurricane, named Ian. On Friday, hurricane Ian caused landfall in Florida, leading to severe destruction of houses, roads and vehicles across the state. A US-based meteorologist said that hurricane Ian is strengthening unprecedentedly.

News outlets across the world are extensively covering the hurricane in Florida and sharing the latest updates about the same with the masses. Meanwhile, American journalist Kyla Galer, from NBC, grabbed eyeballs on social media with her coverage of hurricane Ian.

The journalist was seen interacting with people from the hurricane-affected zones with a condom on her mic. Galer soon became the talk of the town because of her unique idea to protect the mic from heavy rains. She was on the field to cover the Florida rains and the effects of hurricane Ian on the commoners. People started to wonder if she really put a condom on the microphone. Soon, Kyla Galer addressed the chatter and revealed the truth.

In a short video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Kayla was heard saying, “Many people are asking me on social media what is on my mic. So I want to tell you that what you are thinking is correct. This is only a condom. It’s raining a lot here and if water gets into the microphone it will get damaged and I won’t be able to report. So I had to do this. It’s a condom."

Yesterday, the NBC reporter shared a devastating video of flooded streets in Naples on Instagram. She also advised people to stay indoors and keep themselves away from the windows and doors of their houses. “Naples, FL. Keep all of Southwest Florida in your thoughts & prayers right now, do NOT go outside right now. Stay inside, and get away from windows and doors. Don’t go in the attic #hurricaneian," read the caption.

