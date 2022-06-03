Twin Sisters, Attached From Chest to Stomach, Separated By Surgery

Thirty-five-year-old Alison Irwin was 20 weeks pregnant when she came to know that her daughters were attached chest to stomach and shared the same liver. Upon hearing this, the couple had so many questions. Will they be able to survive? How will their life be? So on and so forth.

Then they met an expert, who had answers to all their questions. The doctor suggested separating them by surgery, for the twins had separate hearts. The couple agreed to the surgery by trusting the doctors and it turned out to be successful. A video of the children after their operation was shared on YouTube and it received 9.8 k views.

The children were born on June 11, 2019. But after 3 months of birth, they were allowed to take home. Then they planned for surgery when they were 6 months old. February 2020 was finalised, but then the Covid-19 pandemic came and ruined the hope. The surgery was postponed, only to increase the fear.

Finally, in August 2020, the kids underwent the surgery. Parents eagerly waited for the surgery to be over. After a few hours, it was found that the surgery was successful. Both the girls were separated. The doctors said on the phone that the girls were fine, and the mother couldn’t hold back her tears. Now the sisters are healthy and enjoying their life.

