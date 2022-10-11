TwitchCon Fiasco Sparks Outrage as Streamer Breaks Back After Jumping into Foam Pit

TwitchCon’s foam pit turned into a disaster ground in no time and Twitter is still reeling over it. Held at the San Diego Convention Center, the livestreaming platform had an interactive exhibit with a shallow pit of foam cubes which were scattered over concrete, reported NBC News. The foam pit had a “gladiator game", where attendees would stand on top of two short platforms and try to topple each other off into the foam pit. There was widespread outrage as attendees began to tweet about pit injuries.

Streamer Adriana Chechik tweeted that she broke her back in two places after jumping into the foam pit. A video of the incident has been going viral. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now," she wrote on October 9.

This, sadly, was not the end of the fiasco that seems to have unfolded at the event. There were complaints on social media about streamers being misgendered, panels not being appropriately sized and people allegedly attempting to “trample" over wheelchair users, among more.

There were other streamers who also claimed injuries, including one LochVaness.

