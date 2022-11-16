Twitter Contractors Are Finding Out They Were Fired After Reading Other People's Tweets

Elon Musk’s mass layoffs have added new casualties: reportedly, 4,000-5,000 contractual workers have now been fired. Many of them have claimed on Twitter that they received no official intimation upon being fired. Some even learnt it after reading other people’s tweets. Casey Newton, who hosts a New York Times podcast, tweeted on November 13, “Getting word that a large number of number of Twitter contractors were just laid off this afternoon with no notice, both in the US and abroad. Functions affected appear to include content moderation, real estate, and marketing, among others."

One former Twitter employee claimed that she found out about being fired through Newton’s tweet.

Newton also received a text message from a contract worker that they, too, had found out about being laid off through his tweets. They said that when they tried to log into the company’s Slack and email, they realised “it was all gone".

Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems, reported IANS. “One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows," one manager posted in the company’s internal Slack messaging platform. Following Twitter’s earlier layoffs, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their time sheets, Engadget reported.

Meanwhile, some employees also claimed that they had been fired overnight via email for negative messages about Musk on the company’s Slack.

While it is not clear how many people had been fired for this reason, an NBC News report cited a source familiar with the matter to have claimed that the number could be as high as 20. Earlier, Musk had fired a veteran Twitter engineer- on Twitter- for publicly questioning him.

