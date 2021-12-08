Twitter Declares Itself 'Right Place' to Procrastinate, Users Chime in With Witty Replies

Micro-blogging site, Twitter, which fosters discussions around intellect and entertainment, wants its user to use the platform even if they want to procrastinate. Recently, Twitter shared a post reaching out to all those people who come to the platform while they are procrastinating. The post read, “To everyone procrastinating, you have come to the right place." The post signifies how Twitter can work even when you do not want to.

The tweet has racked up more than 1.2lakh likes and garnered amazing reactions from netizens and big brands. America-based retail giant, Target, chimed in and boasted about their store being the perfect place to procrastinate too. It wrote, “To everyone procrastinating, you have come to the right store."

Food giant, Burger King, wrote, “Ok…as the intern…this is my job…lol."

Popular card game, UNO, replied, “Let’s do this."

Famous deodorant brand, Axe, wrote, “but this is my job."

Netizens were not far behind when it came to joining the hot streaks of replies. One user brought forth his issue with Twitter for not providing the account with a blue tick. The user wrote, “Twitter, can you please stop procrastinating on verifying me!"

Another user proved that Twitter is actually used to procrastinate sometimes and can lead to the pilling of weeks’ worth of homework. The tweet read, “I am supposed to be doing weeks’ worth of homework right now."

This user glorified the combination that is Twitter and procrastination. “Try and name a better duo than Twitter and procrastination. Go ahead, I will wait," read the tweet.

So, do you use Twitter for procrastination too?

