Twitter Digs Up Akshay Kumar's Old Cigarette Ad After His Viral Apology Note

After Akshay Kumar was called out for endorsing pan masala brand Vimal, an old video of the actor sharing his views on tobacco consumption surfaced on the internet. This comes on the day when the actor published an apology for the endorsement saying that he has not endorsed tobacco and never will. Taking to Instagram, Akshay issued an apology by writing a note to his fans. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause." The newly emerged video, on the other hand, has sparked a series of reactions on Twitter. Let’s have a look:

It all started a few days ago when megastar Akshay Kumar had become the brand ambassador of a tobacco brand, and also made his debut in its advertisement. However, after receiving backlash, the actor has now announced that he will no longer be associated with the brand. Akshay shared a post on Thursday at midnight to make this announcement.

For the unversed, Akshay was the latest Bollywood star after Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to join Vimal promos for their cardamom products. Vimal also sells tobacco products. Akshay’s decision to be associated with the brand was not well received by fans.

The advertisement in question, showed Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn welcoming Akshay to the ‘Vimal universe’. It sees the trio strike the Vimal salute as they chewed on the elaichi (cardamom).

