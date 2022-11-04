Twitter Employee Compares His Time Left at Company to Lettuce as Elon Musk Goes on Firing Spree

Remember Liz Truss vs The Lettuce? The virtual race that got the internet hooked for days. After a few weeks, a little modification has been made and now its a Twitter employee vs The Lettuce. This comes in as Elon Musk will start laying off Twitter employees starting this weekend. Employees at Twitter were notified in an email seen by The New York Times that layoffs would start on Friday and instructed not to come into work on that day. However, the overall number of layoffs the corporation was contemplating was not mentioned in the email.

Giving this a little humour, a Twitter employee has shared a picture of lettuce, and a tablet featuring the Twitter logo. With this, he asked people what would last longer? his job vis-a-vis his employee login at Twitter or the lettuce? “My employee login @Twitter vs. Lettuce Let’s goooooooooo," read the caption.

Advertisement

The tweet has gone viral with over 34K likes. Also, netizens came forward with some hilarious responses. Have a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the email sent to the employees read, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force." It has also been reported that Musk is revoking the work-from-anywhere policy that Twitter offers to its employees. It is currently unknown if Twitter’s India-based employees are also a part of Musk’s layoff plan.

Recently, an image surfaced online that reportedly shows a Twitter employee dozing off on the office floor at Twitter HQ and said that Musk is pressuring staff to put in extra hours to fulfill strict deadlines and put in 80 hours a week.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here