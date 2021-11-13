Twitter Has 'Bad Blood' With Jake Gyllenhaal After Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Video

“I think I’ve seen this film before," went Taylor Swift feat Bon Iver’s most iconic lyrics from the track ‘Exile.’ But as Taylor Swift released her 14-minute long short film ‘All Too Well,’ the same line resonated through everyone who watched it. On November 12, Taylor Swift released her own version of her 2012 album ‘Red,’ almost ten years after it was first released. The re-recorded 30-track version of Red features nine bonus tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton. Swift additionally shared that the album will be coming in vinyl in her first-ever TikTok post. Released in October 2012, her fourth studio album Red had included Swift’s first career Billboard Hot 100 No 1 single, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, as well as hits such as I Knew You Were Trouble, 22 and Everything Has Changed with Ed Sheeran. The album peaked at No 1 on the Billboard 200 the year of its release and remained on the chart for a whopping 171 weeks.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote in her first announcement regarding Red (Taylor’s Version). “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators." As the short film, “All Too Well" dropped on YouTube, fans knew exactly what she meant: The video encapsulated why she was heartbroken, and the Internet also put a culprit to the face: Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Advertisement

Many of the songs on Red, including the heartbreak 10-minute version of “All Too Well" which plays in the short film, are widely believed to be about Gyllenhaal, who Swift dated for three months in the fall of 2010. At the time, Gyllenhaal was months from turning 30 while Swift was about to be 21. This age difference is shown very transparently in the film: with a fight in between where Sadie Sink, (playing as younger Taylor Swift) tells Dylan O’Brien how he ‘left her’ among older people who she didn’t know, and she felt lost around. The lyrics of the song too, point out the exact same thing: “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age," and “But I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die." She also talks about “weeping in a party bathroom" after a certain person didn’t show up to her 21st birthday.

Gyllenhaal at present is allegedly currently dating 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu. Twitter wasn’t subtle, they named and shamed him, with many mentioning that they wanted to know his location because they “just wanted to talk."

Advertisement

The video at the time of writing this has over 8,306,335 views in just 9 hours of premiering on YouTube.

In June, the Swift announced Red (Taylor’s Version) will be the second re-recorded album from her series of six, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April, which ended up returning to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, 13 years after its initial release in 2008.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.