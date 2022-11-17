Twitter is Swooning Over This Adorable Picture of Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Holding a Baby

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s wit, humour, and likability have endeared him to netizens. His funny retorts and cute dance moves have already won many hearts in the country. Most recently, Temjen Imna, who is Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, garnered netizens’ adoration for a picture of him gently holding a baby. In the picture, the minister can be seen holding a baby gently but awkwardly, looking somewhat nervous. The baby’s father is seen smiling brightly at the spectacle.

Temjen Imna posted a picture of him holding BJYM national executive member Arvind Damani’s baby. Temjen Imna looks completely absorbed in trying to hold the infant with as much care as possible. In the picture’s caption, he wrote, “not scared, just cautious! Because they need to be handled with care." He added in the post-script that the baby’s father, seen in the picture, is laughing at his funny and awkward situation.

The comments section is filled with all kinds of comments. Several people have talked about how the person holding the baby is cuter than the baby itself.

One user even asked if the minister has been approached for the right to have a doll made after him! “I have become your fan since I saw your clip on social media. You have great sense of humour and likability quotient. We need more real persons like you in Politics. BTW… Has anyone approached you for rights of ‘Temjen doll ‘ or a ‘Temjen Character’ for comic book," they wrote.

Temjen Imna first caught the internet’s eye when he went viral for his funny take on Northeast Indians having “small eyes". Back then, talking about the advantage, he had said that because of small eyes, dirt does not enter easily, and he can avoid being caught dozing off in long programmes!

