Twitter Raises Money to Buy Bike for Zomato Delivery Partner Who Lost Teaching Job

A Twitter thread about a Zomato delivery partner who lost his teaching job due to Covid-19 pandemic has gone viral. A user posted that he was touched to see the man deliver food in the scorching heat in Rajasthan on a bicycle. When he asked the food delivery partner about his background, the man replied that he had a BCom degree and was teaching before the pandemic. He lost his job during lockdown and has been a delivery partner since then. When he said that he does not have the money to buy a bike, the user started a crowdfunding initiative and raised Rs 75,000 for a bike in only four hours.

“Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time. I asked for some information about him so…"

“His name is DURGA MEENA, 31 years old. he has been delivering for 4 months and earning 10k around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years during covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English. he has done…"

“he has done his bachelor’s in BCOM and wants to pursue MCOM but due to his financial condition, he started to work with zomato.

He knows everything about the internet Durga told me he wants to have his own laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online because…"

“guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know its a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives 1 rs we can fulfill his wish of having a bike. even he said he will return all the money of downpayment SUCH AN HARDWORKING PERSON."

“guys fundraising is closed update soon on how much collected."

Twitter did its job and many contributed to the cause.

“That’s great! Fundraising stopped within around only 4 hours!… That’s the power of Social Media!"

“Did my bit. Keep sharing…"

The user’s initiative was praised by many netizens.

