Twitter Sends Out First Edited Tweet and Users Can't Keep Calm

Twitter has sent out the first edited tweet in the culmination to one of the most long-standing demands on the platform. Twitter Blue sent out the test on September 30, writing, “this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes." The edit button will be rolled out for Twitter Blue subscribers first. Earlier this month, Twitter started testing the feature out with select Twitter Blue users across the globe. It had also shown what an edited tweet would look like. The first edited tweet has a pencil icon appearing below it, showing the time stamp when the tweet was last edited. Most importantly, when you click on the “last edited" label, it shows you a version history wherein you can see the original tweet.

Twitter Blue subscribers are those who pay for the microblogging platform’s services. Users are, of course, enthused and arguing once again, given that the introduction of the edit button has been a hotly debated subject for a long time. Many users expressed the apprehension that it might end up being a Twitter Blue exclusive.

Earlier this year, the edit button was confirmed by the micro-blogging platform. Twitter Blue is available in countries like the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia for a monthly fee of $4.99 (Rs 400 approx). Users will have 30 minutes to make any changes to their existing tweet. The changes can be made multiple times. Keeping this time limit will ensure that a tweet’s context is not changed regularly.

