UK Resident Captures Meteorite-Like Object on Teslacam, Twitter Photo Goes Viral

Twitter user @SydneyEggbert had no idea that his teslacam was going to capture a unique object but its mystery would be difficult to uncover. According to Leicestmercury, there have been more than 100 instances of Meteor occurring on Saturday evening. The photo taken by Sydney on East Park Road in North Evington shows a deep orange, almost red sunset with a silver lining. This silver lining was streaking in the middle of the sky.

Sydney was overjoyed at this discovery. The user tweeted a video of the fireball and wrote in the caption that BBC, we can’t have been the only people to capture this tonight. Sydney concluded the caption by writing 10 seconds in meteor.

According to Yorkshire Live, the footage of these fireballs has been captured to the north of Wakefield before 7 pm, January 29. Yorkshire live has also mentioned that these kinds of pictures were seen in North Wales and Scotland as well.

The six-second-long video shows objects appearing in the distance and shooting across the picture. Similar videos of the fireball have been posted by Kent and the Home countries weather department. Kent video was taken at 6:48 pm and was visible for 6 seconds. Better quality pictures of the fireball were captured by the UK Meteor Network, which keeps track of the fireball reports.

The UK Meteor Network had tweeted that the fireball last night was a sporadic type with an interesting orbit. The UK Meteor Network said that it has been closest to the Mercury orbit. It was also mentioned that the fireball went down to 28 km but there was no meteorite.

But there are doubts about what caused this phenomenon. Could it have been a lens flare from nearby streetlights? Could it have been a flaming meteor? Or something else? The mystery continues.

For those who don’t know, meteorites are rocks falling on earth from space. These rocks are different from the ones found on earth.

