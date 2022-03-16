Twitter User Jumps from 300 Followers to 8000 With Just One Tweet

Gaining followers in the capricious world of Twitter can be taxing, but a user bent the rules by gaining thousands of followers with just one tweet. A content creator called Jeff Craven was in for a shock when he saw that just one tweet had brought his followers up from 300 to over 8,000. Here is the tweet:

“It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here’s how I did it."

“What in God’s name happened while I was asleep. I don’t have Twitter on my phone anymore lol."

After gaining so many followers, Jeff felt that it was only right that he actually writes the thread. So he wrote one:

“Here is my six step plan:

1. Journalism prof tells you to join Twitter in 2009

2. Sign up, don’t use it

3. Work odd jobs for a few years

4. Land a media job in 2011, still don’t use Twitter

5. Use it in 2018 when launching biz

6. Make viral tweet about only having 300 followers."

Jeff’s surprise at the increasing following count continued and he kept tweeting about the experience of going viral.

“100,000 likes. I just cannot."

“I am now at 3,100 followers. Literally don’t know what to say. I’m going to go walk the dog."

Some followers gasped when they found that the former American president, Barack Obama, was following Jeff. He, however, said:

“The DMs I’m getting are funny. I have to continue ignoring this for now, but I’ll just say Barack Obama’s account followed everybody who followed him back in like 2008. I don’t have a magical in with a former president lol."

Jeff’s thread inspired others to share their own stories of low follower number on Twitter. A few shared photos of their pets after Jeff shared a photo of his dog, Gus.

