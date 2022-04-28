Twitter User Says Women Leave Jobs as They 'Choose' to Care for Family, Gets Slammed

Millions of Indians are no longer looking for jobs and the state of the matter is even worse when it comes to women. In the past five years, labour participation rate dropped from 46 percent to 40 percent and 21 million women disappeared altogether from the workforce, as per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data reported by Bloomberg. As social media users expressed concern over the matter, the Twitter account called “Gabbbar" (Zorro founder Abhishek Asthana) came up with a take that is being severely criticised. “A lot is being made of the 20 million women disappearing from the Indian workforce in the last 5 years. The fact is women in workforce has been steadily decreasing in India. Reason: As family income grows women choose to care for family as there is no compulsion to work," the tweet reads.

This line of argument has been used forever by patriarchal societies to relegate women’s role to the household and to keep them from participating in external employment, regardless of choice.

Later, Asthana wrote in a tweet, “This tweet is classic dumb woke trap. I purposely didn’t add the World Bank report link with the opening tweet. None of the wokes, coz of no history of diligence in their careers, went through the thread to understand. Started shrieking pronto in Quote tweets." The World Bank report he cited is titled “Precarious Drop- Reassessing Patterns of Female Labor Force Participation in India".

As per the CMIE report, over half of the 900 million eligible Indians, which roughly equals the population of the US and Russia combined, no longer want a job.

